Police have released an image of a man they are hoping to speak to about an alleged sexual assault in North Tyneside last month.

A 15-year-old girl reported that she was inappropriately touched by a man on Deneholm, in the Monkseaton area of Whitley Bay at 8.55am on Monday 15 May.

He is alleged to have bumped into the girl's shoulder before touching her bottom before heading off in the direction of Relton Terrace.

The assault is alleged to have taken place on Deneholm, in the Monkseaton area of Whitley Bay. Credit: Google Maps

Northumbria Police have released an image of a man who was in the area when the alleged assault took place as they believe he can help with their enquiries.

If you are able to help contact police using either the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101, quoting crime reference number 060974P/23.

