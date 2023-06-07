Sam Fender is set for the biggest weekend of his life as he plays two sold-out nights in his hometown of Newcastle.

On Friday 9 and Saturday 10 June, the Geordie singer-songwriter will be bringing his string of hits - including Seventeen Going Under, Hypersonic Missiles and Get You Down - to the masses under the lights at St James' Park.

The 29-year-old from North Shields has had a meteoric rise to fame in recent years. Since winning the Critics' Choice Award at the Brits in 2019, he has also scooped a prestigious Ivor Novello award, another Brit for Best British Alternative/Rock Act and seen both of his studio albums hit number 1 in the album charts.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of his huge homecoming gigs.

Getting to the venue

The gigs will take place at St James' Park, the home of Fender's beloved Newcastle United.

Metros, buses and the roads are expected to be very busy in the lead-up to the gigs, with other events taking place across the weekend including the Blaydon Race and P!NK's sold-out show at Sunderland's Stadium of Light.

As a result of unprecedented demand across the Tyne and Wear Metro, a number of station closures will be in place in and around Newcastle city centre, and some exit-only.

Organisers urge anyone heading to the stadium to plan their journey and to keep across the latest transport updates on the Nexus website.

More details on transport advice and plans for the concerts are available here.

Entering the venue

No e-tickets have been issued for the events, so all concert-goers must have their physical tickets to enter the venue. Lead bookers should also bring their booking confirmation, the credit card used (or a photocopy of it) and a valid photo ID matching the name on the booking confirmation.

Tickets automatically become invalid if resold or offered for sale, unless through official providers.

Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult and under 14s are not permitted into the pitch standing area

Bag checks and dog searches will be in operation and organisers recommend allowing plenty of time to arrive to allow for the security measures in place.

Sam Fender will be performing to huge crowds across two sell-out nights at St James' Park. Credit: PA Images

Who are the support acts?

Friday will see North Shields band Hector Gannet open the show, before singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone. She will be followed by acclaimed Dublin four-piece Inhaler.

On Saturday, Holly Humberstone will be back on the billing along with Wunderhorse and Ernie.

Can I bring a bag?

Organisers recommend not bringing a bag - but only bags or handbags of 30cm x 30cm will be allowed into the venue.

No temporary storage facilities are available and bags left in unauthorised surrounding areas will be disposed of by police immediately.

