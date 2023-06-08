Blaydon Race: Full list of road closures for 2023 event

Thousands of runners will be hitting the tarmac and 'ganning alang the Scotswood Road' to mark this year's Blaydon Race.

The event, now in its 41st year, will see participants take on the 5.6 mile route described in the famous Geordie folk song.

Drivers are being advised to expect delays and to plan their journeys around the event, which will see a number of main roads through Newcastle and Gateshead affected by closures.

The event also coincides with Sam Fender's first of two sold-out nights at St James' Park. Metro and bus networks are also expected to be busy.

Road closures will be in place between 6pm and 9.30pm while the race takes place.

Gateshead Council roads affected:

Swing Bridge

Bridge Street

Bottle Bank

A695 Scotswood Bridge

A695 Blaydon Highway

Tundry Way

Chainbridge Road

Newcastle City Council roads affected:B1600 between City Road and Quayside

Quayside

Sandhill

Swing Bridge

Javel Groupe

Close

Forth Banks

Scotswood Road

Whitehouse Road

Skinnerburn Road

Shot Factory Lane

Water Street

Monarch Road

William Armstrong Drive

Scotswood Bridge

Congestion is expected in Newcastle city centre, Gateshead town centre and Blaydon as well as other roads in and out of the city.

Signposted diversions will be in place but drivers are being urged to avoid the affected areas if possible and to make sure they allow extra time for journeys.

