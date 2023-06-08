Man arrested after alleged stabbing in Newcastle

A man is in hospital after an alleged knife attack in Newcastle.

Officers were called to Marley Court in Kenton at around 2.40pm on Wednesday 7 June after reports a man had been injured with a bladed object.

The Great North Air Ambulance Service was called and arrived shortly after 3pm.

He was taken to hospital by road ambulance where he remains in a stable condition.

A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of unlawful wounding and remains in police custody.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 2.40pm yesterday (Wednesday) officers received a report of an assault in the Marley Court area of Kenton, Newcastle.

"It was reported that a man had suffered injuries consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.

“Emergency services attended the scene and the man was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

“A full investigation has been launched into the incident. A 45-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of unlawful wounding and he remains in custody at this time.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20230607-0644.”

A spokesperson for GNAAS said: "Our critical care team were activated at 2.44pm to reports of an assault in Kenton. We had two doctors and a paramedic on board our aircraft and they arrived on scene at 3.01pm.

"They worked alongside the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) to assess and treat a patient before taking the patient to hospital in a NEAS road ambulance, accompanied by our team."

