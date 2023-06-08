Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Darlington

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following reports of an assault in Darlington.

Officers were called to Ridsdale Street in the town shortly after 10am on Thursday 8 June, after reports of a 'disturbance' at a property.

A woman in her 30s sustained 'serious injuries' and was taken to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is also receiving hospital treatment.

Durham Constabulary say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

A spokeswoman for Durham Constabulary said: “We were called to reports of a disturbance at an address in Ridsdale Street, Darlington, shortly after 10am, this morning (Thursday).

“A woman in her 30s sustained serious injuries and was taken to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, for treatment.

“A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

“An investigation is ongoing, but we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

“Anyone with any information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident reference 101 of June 8.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...