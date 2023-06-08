Play Brightcove video

Interview with Marc Steutel

Newcastle Eagles boss Marc Steutel will add the role of Team GB men's head coach to his responsibilities on a permanent basis.

The 38-year-old has regularly filled in as the national team's acting head coach over the last four years with Nate Reinking regularly unavailable due to his NBA commitments.

Steutel led Team GB to landmark wins over Greece, Germany and France in that time and will now take on the role long-term in addition to his existing head coach role with the Eagles.

He will work alongside newly appointed general manager Dan Clark who will help with much of the day-to-day work.

Steutel led the Eagles to eighth position in the BBL last season, qualifying for the play offs.

Speaking after his new role was announced, Steutel said: “It is a proud moment to trusted with the responsibility of your country. I am proud to take this on alongside my role with the Eagles.

"I look forward to the next part of development and evolution with the national team and have some continued success.

"The decision was taken in collaboration with the club. We see it as something that will aid my position here at Newcastle. It will allow me to further my development on the international scene, going against some of the best countries in the world.

"It's something that will be a positive on the whole."

