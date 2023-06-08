Newcastle United's Bruno Guimarães has shared intimate pictures of his wedding day after marrying long-term girlfriend.

Bruno and Ana Lidia Martins married in Brazil under the Christ the Redeemer statue.

The midfielder has become a firm fans favourite since joining Newcastle in 2022, helping the Magpies to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

Photos of the wedding ceremony were shared on Bruno's Instagram to his 1.5 million followers. The newlyweds posed for photos under the statue and in front of panoramic views of Rio de Janeiro.

Guimarães was dressed in a grey suit and black shoes while bride Ana dazzled in a calf length white wedding gown with lace sleeves.

The pair have lived together in the north-east since Ana joined the midfielder after his arrival from Lyon. The pair welcomed their first child, Mateo, last October. The youngster also played an important in the ceremony, joining the couple as they walked down the aisle.

In recent months, Bruno has engaged in a number of charity efforts during his time in the city, including visiting four-year-old Arthur Salters-Hoult as he battles acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

