Help is available for parents and carers who are awaiting confirmation of an autism diagnosis in their family.

According to the British Medical Association, it is estimated that around 700,000 people in the UK have a diagnosis of autism. One in 100 children in the UK have a diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder.

More than 10,000 children in the Tyne Tees region are currently waiting for an autism assessment.

The data from NHS England shows:

10,385 children in the North East and North Yorkshire had an "open suspected autism referral"

84% of those children are waiting longer than the 13-week target time for their first appointment.

2,365 more children are waiting for an assessment since March 2022 last year

There are many charities and organisations that offer advice, support and assistance to those awaiting a diagnosis and living with the condition.

Here are some useful websites:

Some agencies provide support to families who are struggling with issues that may be related to autism. A diagnosis is not required to access this support:

County Durham: County Durham Needs Led Neurodevelopmental Pathway - NENC County Durham (icb.nhs.uk)

Tees Valley: South Tees Needs Led Neurodevelopmental Pathway - NENC Tees Valley (icb.nhs.uk)

