The full scale of the damage a devastating fire has had on a Grade II listed building in Newcastle has been revealed by drone footage.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire at Henderson Old Hall on Etherstone Avenue on Thursday 8 June afternoon.

Emergency services have said that they have not received reports that anyone is unaccounted for, with the building having been vacant for some time.

Henderson Old Hall suffered significant damage in the fire. Credit: Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

Police confirmed that a male had been arrested on suspicion of arson in relation to the fire and he has since been released on police bail.

The fire started in the loft of the former student accommodation and at its height, 54 firefighters, two drone pilots, two fire officers, 10 appliances and two specialist Aerial Ladder Platforms (ALPs) were on scene to bring the blaze under control.

Firefighters remained at the scene throughout the night and into Friday 9 June.

The officer in charge of the response praised the efforts of those involved in bringing the fire under control.

Area Manager Dave Leach, of TWFRS said: “This is the largest fire we have seen in some time and it has been a very protracted response for everyone involved.

"It was a fast acting fire that has been challenging to keep under control but we are confident that it has now been extinguished thanks to the hard work of our firefighters.

"They have worked through the night to dampen down embers to prevent them from reigniting and that is challenging in itself given the sheer size of the building.

"The drone footage we are releasing shows the scale of the damage this fire has caused, and the nature of what we have been faced with since that first emergency call.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank our Fire Control staff, the firefighters who responded and every member of support staff who assisted our response.

"We are really proud of how hard they worked and we hope that the public are reassured that our staff will be there through thick and thin to keep communities safe.

"I also want to thank our partner agencies for the support they have shown and the public in the area who were disrupted by the incident and have been patient with us during our response."

The fire service says it will remain in the area throughout Friday (9 June) to carry out further enquiries into the circumstances around the fire with a joint investigation underway between TWFRS and Northumbria Police.