Newcastle United have unveiled their new home kit for next season with Saudi Arabian company Sela named the club's new shirt sponsors.

The Magpies will return to the Champions League for the first time in in 20 years next season and the new strip is likely to be popular as fans mark the achievement.

Bruno Guimarães, Kieran Trippier and Joelinton were among the Newcastle favourites to pose in the new strip alongside members of the women's team.

Sela will be the new shirt sponsors replacing gambling firm Fun88 in a multi-year deal. The events company will help work on a new fan zone to be put in place at St James' Park.

Peter Silverstone, Newcastle's Chief Commercial Officer, said: "We are excited by the launch of our 2023/24 home kit, which we know will inspire both our men's and women's players on the pitch and our incredible fanbase off the pitch.

"Castore has done an incredible job to design a sleek and modern kit that taps into our rich club heritage.

"I think our fans will also be delighted with the way Castore have incorporated our new front-of-shirt sponsor, Sela, into this fantastic design.

"Our teams and our fans will proudly wear this kit as we welcome the world to St. James' Park next season; excitedly embarking upon another Premier League campaign and our return to the UEFA Champions League."

