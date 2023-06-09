Pink at Sunderland's Stadium of Light: What you need to know

Global superstar P!nk will be wowing the crowds at the Stadium of Light over two nights as her Summer Carnival world tour arrives in Sunderland.

The multi-Grammy award winning artist has an extensive back catalogue of hits, including Perfect, Get The Party Started and So What, which is set to raise the roof on Wearside on Saturday 10 June and Sunday 11 June.

Here are all the details you need if you are joining the fun:

P!NK will play two nights at Sunderland's Stadium of Light. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Getting to the stadium

Metros, buses and the roads are expected to be very busy in the lead-up to the gigs, particularly on Saturday when Sam Fender's sold-out show at St James' Park in Newcastle is also taking place.

Metro trains will be running later to help get people get home - this includes a later train from Pelaw to South Shields.

Sunderland city centre stations, Park Lane Metro Station and Sunderland Station, will be closed to Metro passengers from 10pm to help with crowd control.

Organisers urge anyone heading to the stadium to plan their journey and to keep across the latest transport updates on the Nexus website.

More details on transport advice and plans for the concerts are available here.

Entering the venue

You are advised not to take a bag to the stadium unless it is smaller than an A4 piece of paper. There will be bag checks on entering the stadium.

Reusable water bottles are prohibited from being taken into the gig. While plastic bottle are allowed, be prepared that all the tops need to be removed before you head through the turnstiles.

Food and drink will be available to buy inside the Stadium of Light. Alcohol be available for over 18s to buy.

Who are the support acts?

P!nk will be joined by The Script, GAYLE and KidCutUp on the UK leg of her tour.

The approximate stage times are:

Doors open: 4:30pm

KidCutUp: 5:30pm

Gayle: 6:45pm

KidCutUp: 7:15pm

The Script: 7:30pm

KidCutUp: 8:30pm

P!nk: 8:50pm

Curfew: 11:00pm

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...