Artificial intelligence is being used in County Durham to help tackle crime on the region's roads.

Officers from the Durham Roads and Armed Policing Unit have been using a so-called sensor test vehicle in recent weeks to catch those committing driving offences.

A specialist camera will be fixed on top of the vehicle which will scan all passing vehicles.

Using AI technology, the camera will detect drivers using their mobile phones or those who are not wearing their seatbelts.

Officers will then verify the results and deal with offenders.

Durham Constabulary is one of the first forces across the country to use the technology.

In a previous two-day deployment on the A1(M) and A19, 85 drivers were found to be breaking the law.

Of those stopped 81% were not wearing a seatbelt and 19% of people were caught using their mobiles.

The use of the new AI vehicle was followed by Operation Tramline, which used a HGV cab to identify those breaking the law.

A total of 22 drivers were caught, most of whom were HGV drivers. Half were not wearing their seatbelt and half were on their phones.

Inspector Kevin Salter said: “It is staggering that we are still having to remind people to wear a seatbelt – the most basic life-saving equipment in a vehicle that has been in place for more than four decades.

“We also know first-hand the fatal consequences that can result in these careless actions by drivers and there really are no excuses in 2023 to be committing these offences."

He added: “We will continue to target selfish drivers and thanks to Op Snap it is now even easier for us to prosecute those who put lives at risk.”