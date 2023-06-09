Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen has been nominated for a peerage by Boris Johnson as the former Prime Minister's long awaited resignation honours were finally announced.

Mr Houchen has been long seen as one of Mr Johnson's favourite mayors, helping deliver on his pledges to level up the country.

Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland MP Simon Clarke has also be among those honoured, nominated for a knighthood for 'political and public service'.

Mr Houchen's peerage may raise some questions over his future as Tees Valley Mayor and whether or not he can effectively juggle both jobs ahead of next year's election.

He has become a more controversial figure in recent months amid allegations of corruption - which he vehemently denies - around a regeneration scheme on Teesside.

Mr Houchen is yet to confirm if he will accept the nomination but earlier today he stressed that he still wants to continue in his current role.

Speaking to ITV Tyne Tees before the nomination was announced, he said: "You can be in parliament, as Dan Jarvis was in South Yorkshire as an MP and be a mayor at the same time but not where you are also responsible for police.

"Obviously in the Tees Valley we are not responsible for police.

"I've already said I'm going to be reselected as the candidate. I'm going to continue to fight for Teesside. I love this job and I want to stay in this job.

"We'll have to wait and see if the people of Teesside and Hartlepool re-elect me next May."

