Three people have been arrested following a samurai sword attack in a village near Thirsk in North Yorkshire.

Police say that at around 12.50am on Friday 9 June they received a report of a man who had an injury to his hand which had been inflicted by a samurai sword at a property on Carlton Road in Carlton Miniott.

Officers attended the address and a man who was at the property made his way on to the roof.

The 28-year-old man was safely brought down at around 6.30am. He was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and taken to hospital to undergo checks to his physical health.

Two others, a 23-year-old woman and a 24-year old man who were also at the property, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They currently remain in police custody.

North Yorkshire Police said: "Thank you to residents for their patience and understanding while emergency services dealt with the incident."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.