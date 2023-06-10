A man has been hospitalised after being hit by a car in the early hours of the morning in Newcastle.

Emergency services were called shortly after 1.40am today (Saturday 10 June) to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Great North Road in Jesmond, near to the junction with Forsyth Road.

It was reported that a silver Peugeot 308 had been travelling northbound when – for reasons yet to be established – it has collided with a male pedestrian.

A man, 20, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He remains there in a critical condition.

The man’s next of kin has been informed and they are currently being supported by officers. The driver of the car remained at the scene and is assisting officers with their investigation.

The road was closed in both directions for around five hours but has since fully reopened.

An investigation has been launched by Northumbria's Force’s Motor Patrols team to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision and officers are appealing to the public for information.

Police say a number of witnesses have already been spoken to, but officers are now asking anyone else who is yet to come forward to get in touch with police.

Sergeant Michael Parnaby, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was a serious collision that has left a young man in a critical condition in hospital. An investigation is ongoing and we are determined to establish the full circumstances leading up to the collision, and speak to anyone who may have information that could help us.

“This happened in the early hours of the morning – however, we know this is still a well-used road and a busy location. We would like to hear from any motorists or witnesses who might have saw what happened, or have any CCTV or dashcam footage.

“Your information, no matter how small it might seem, could prove significant during our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website, or call 101, quoting log number NP-20230610-0103.

