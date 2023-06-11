Man charged with causing death by dangerous driving after Teesside collision

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a collision on Teesside.

The 29-year-old has also been charged with failing to provide, following an incident at around 10pm on the Norton Ring Road (A1027) on Thursday 8 June.

Three other males arrested in connection with the incident; two aged 24 and one aged 25, have been bailed whilst enquiries continue.

The man is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on Monday 12 June.

Cleveland Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward, in particular anyone who may have witnessed a white Audi A5 with black alloy wheels travelling along Norton Ring Road (A1027) in the direction of the blue bridge near Norton Avenue.

Police are appealing for the following:

Those who stopped at the scene of the collision

Business and residential premises with CCTV footage which covers any part of Norton Ring Road (A1027) between Norton Avenue and the roundabout at St. Mary’s Church, Norton.

Anyone who may have footage or information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 110807.

Alternatively, anyone with dashcam footage can upload it to the police database here.