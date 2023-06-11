Police investigating indecent exposure on Redcar beach

Police are appealing for information from the public after an incident of indecent exposure on Redcar Beach.

The incident happened around 5:15pm on Saturday 10 June, between the Vertical Pier and the slipway.

Two teenage males are reported to have stripped naked and exposed themselves on the beach. There were a number of children in the area at the time.

The two males were reported to be in company with another two teenage males when the incident took place.

The first suspect is described as 6ft 1” tall, white male with dark brown hair which was short and he wore a white top and grey tracksuit bottoms which had one white stripe running up the seam.

The second male is described as 5ft 8” tall, white male, with short, black hair and navy tracksuit bottoms with three blue stripes.

Officers are appealing to any witnesses or to anyone who may have taken photographs on the beach which may have captured the two male suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 112126.