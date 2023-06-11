Three teens pulled from mud as the tide rises to their chins in Blyth

Three teenage girls have been rescued as water rose to their chins after they became stuck in mud.

The four girls had been playing alongside the River Blyth when one became stuck up to her knees in mud of the estuary.

Two friends also became stuck while trying to help, a fourth managed to raise the alarm.

The Blyth and Newbiggin Coastguard Rescue Teams carried out a snatch rescue and pulled the girls from the mud but the water had already risen to their chins.

The girls were treated by the ambulance service.

A spokes person for the Coastguard said, "We were incredibly relieved when the girls were safely extricated from the water. Fortunately the Blyth Coastguard building is only a short distance away and a coastguard was able to get to the scene swiftly."

"Estuarial mud can be really dangerous so please do heed warning signs and stay away. Don't attempt to rescue people from mud, instead call 999 and ask for the Coastguard. If you can, spread your weight, so that you don’t sink further."