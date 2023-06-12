Police are searching for a man who went missing following a Sam Fender concert.

Officers from Durham Police said they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of the 55-year-old, who has been named as Fred.

He went missing at about 11pm on Saturday 10 June after attending the Sam Fender concert at St James’ Park.

Fred, who lives in Darlington, is described as 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build, and short dark hair.

He was wearing a retro Newcastle United football shirt and waistcoat, a black and white flat cap, and a colourful patchwork jacket.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Durham Police on 101, quoting incident reference 403 of June 11.

