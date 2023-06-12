A Roman Catholic bishop tried to find work at an overseas charity for a disgraced priest despite knowing he was a registered sex offender, an official report has said.

Bishop Robert Byrne, who stood down from his role in the Diocese of Hexham and Northumberland in December 2022, also ignored safeguarding warnings to appoint a dean at St Mary's Cathedral who had groomed young people, and who killed himself in 2021 after police began to investigate him.

The Catholic Safeguarding Standards Agency (CSSA) report found that minimum safeguarding standards are being met, but there were "serious failures" in leadership, leaving people at "potential risk".

Witnesses told the CSSA investigators that Bishop Byrne had a close friendship with a convicted paedophile, referred to as Father A as he is facing further court proceedings.

Father A socialised with the Bishop, spent time at his official residence and visited the private quarters of St Mary's Cathedral.

Bishop Byrne, 66, asked for permission for Father A to live with him as he felt "isolated" living in the Bishop's House, the report stated.

St Mary's Cathedral, Newcastle. Credit: Google

The report said he tried to get Father A a job within the diocese archives, but a safeguarding officers refused the appointment as it would have given him access to sensitive files.

Bishop Byrne also tried to get Father A work with an overseas charity that works with vulnerable people, saying that he was only subject to sex offenders' register requirements for a few more months. The charity refused to appoint him.

Additionally, the report stated that Bishop Byrne ignored safeguarding issues about Canon Michael McCoy, whom he promoted to be cathedral dean, despite concerns about his behaviour dating back to 1996.

The concerns included him offering young people foreign holidays and providing them with alcohol despite them being underage.

Former lay employees and clergy gave clear accounts that Bishop Byrne was notified about Fr McCoy's "significant history", including an "in-person" hand-over from his predecessor in 2019. Nevertheless, Bishop Bryne indicated he wanted to go ahead with the appointment.

The report said it could not say whether Fr McCoy committed offences, but he "displayed a clear pattern of grooming behaviour over the years". He killed himself after Northumbria Police informed him that an investigation into historic abuse allegations was to begin.

Last month, an official investigation ordered by Archbishop Malcolm McMahon found that Bishop Byrne had made a series of "errors of judgment".

In response to the report, Archbishop McMahon said on Monday: “The diocese accepts all of the recommendations to improve safeguarding practices and to provide pastoral care and support, safety and protection to survivors.

“Together, we are committed to a safer safeguarding practice.”

Lawyer Richard Scorer of Slater and Gordon, who has acted for many survivors of clerical sex abuse in the Catholic church, said: "This is a damning report which exposes multiple failings in the diocese.

"However, it raises a much wider issue for the Catholic church which is the unlimited and unaccountable power of bishops.

"In the Catholic Church's medieval structure, the bishop is king in his own diocese and can ignore and ride roughshod over the advice of safeguarding advisors.

"Whenever we see scandals in the Catholic church, we typically find that a bishop has abused his power.

"Unless and until the Catholic church, nationally and internationally, radically reforms its structures to ensure that bishops are properly accountable, these kinds of scandals will continue to happen."

The CSSA has made 12 recommendations for the Catholic Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle on issues ranging from volunteers’ safeguarding practice to whistleblowing policy.

As well as recommendations for the Hexham and Newcastle diocese, they have also made 10 recommendations to the Catholic Church in England and Wales, including escalation processes for safeguarding issues and prioritising the safety of children and vulnerable adults at risk over reputational issues.

Steve Ashley, chief executive officer at the CSSA, said: "Ultimately, a failure of leadership means a failure of safeguarding. We are encouraged by the openness of Archbishop McMahon, and the full co-operation of the current team. We will trust, we will support, and we will regulate, how they now turn things around.”

Nazir Afzal, chair of CSSA, added: "We thank those who told us about their personal experiences, which was an act of considerable courage. We thank the bravery of whistleblowers. We thank the integrity of those in the Diocese today who worked with us openly. Most importantly, we thank the families of those impacted, and survivors of church-related abuse generally, for their trust in us to do our work."

