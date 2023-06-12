A man has been arrested for stealing £2,500 worth of goods from an Amazon delivery man after being caught trying on clothes he had allegedly just stolen.

At 1pm on Saturday 10 June, a driver reported that his vehicle had been stolen while he delivered a parcel in the Morton Street area of Byker in Newcastle.

Officers began a search of the area and the van was found left open on Cleadon Street.

A 57-year-old man was found in a shed at the rear of a nearby property trying on clothes and opening several parcels, which had allegedly been taken from the van.

The suspect has been charged with taking a motor vehicle without consent, theft from a motor vehicle and driving without insurance.

He is due to appear before Newcastle Magistrates’ Court later this month.

Chief Inspector Elizabeth Gallon, of Northumbria Police, said: “Our officers swiftly got to the scene when this report came in and that enabled us to track down the suspect and retrieve the items taken from the delivery van.

“We managed to get him into custody, interviewed and charged with a number of offences within 24 hours.

“We know that cases like this stem from opportunist thieves who look for easy targets and we’d ask our communities to work with us by making sure that their vehicles are left secure, doors and windows locked and any valuables hidden out of sight.”