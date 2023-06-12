Newcastle United have completed a deal to sign 18-year-old Gambia forward Yankuba Minteh from Danish side Odense Boldklub (OB), subject to approval.

The attacker will officially complete his move to the Magpies on 1 July 2023 before immediately joining Dutch champions and fellow UEFA Champions League competitors Feyenoord on loan for the 2023/24 season.

Minteh has already made 17 senior appearances for OB in the Danish Superliga, scoring four goals and registering six assists.

Newcastle United sporting director, Dan Ashworth, said: "We are very pleased to be bringing a player with Yankuba's high potential to Newcastle United.

"He has done extremely well in his first full season in Denmark, and he has a promising career ahead of him. We look forward to working with him in this exciting phase of his development, and we're excited to see how he performs at Feyenoord, a club that also has a strong development record of its own.

"As well as supporting the first team with players for the here and now, we have a clear philosophy to invest in emerging talent and we want to provide a player pathway that will help to build and sustain long-term success."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...