Police are appealing to find a couple who have been missing with their one-year-old baby since March.

Jurian and Brisilda Baxhia are believed to be somewhere in the north of England with their one-year-old baby.

They were last seen at Sheffield Children's Hospital but have connections in County Durham, Northumberland, South Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

Police are trying to trace the couple because it is thought the baby could have an undiagnosed medical condition, which requires further examination by doctors.

In a statement, Durham Police said: "If the parents see this appeal, please attend your nearest hospital with your child so that he can be checked by medical staff."

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of the Baxhia family is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101.

