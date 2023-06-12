Police investigating suspected human bones found in woodland say they are the remains of a man who went missing in 1992.

Northumbria Police carried out searches in Morpeth in March following a report of potential human bones being found in a wooded area near Cottingwood Lane.

Since then, investigations have been taking place into the discovery.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson has confirmed they are the remains of a man in his 60s who went missing in November 1992.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “On 9 March, we received a report of potential human bones found in a wooded area near Cottingwood Lane in Morpeth.

“An investigation was immediately launched into the discovery. We have since been able to confirm that the remains are of a man in his 60s who went missing in November 1992.

“The man’s family have been notified and our thoughts are with them.

“Officers are not treating the man’s death as suspicious and a report will be made for the coroner.”

