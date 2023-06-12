It's not every day you sell-out concerts in your hometown, but for Sam Fender, that dream became a reality.

The North Shields singer-songwriter performed to more than 100,000 fans over the weekend, with not one, but two huge gigs at St James' Park in Newcastle.

But they were not the only big name in rock music to grace the stage.

During the Saturday night concert, AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson, from Dunston, made a shock appearance to perform the band's iconic hits Back in Black and You Shook Me All Night Long.

Fender brought his childhood guitar teacher, Phil Martin on stage first, telling the audience they were going to perform two AC/DC songs.

The 28-year-old then added: "We cannot really do AC/DC songs without the one, the only Geordie legend, the singer of AC/DC, Brian Johnson!"

Shortly after, Fender told crowds "this is the best day of my life".

Fender's brother Liam Fender, also joined the band on stage to perform a Bruce Springsteen track.

More than 100,000 fans enjoyed the Sam Fender concerts at St James's Park, over two-nights. Credit: PA

As proud Newcastle United supporters, Fender and the band could hardly contain their excitement at performing in their home ground.

Lead guitarist Dean Thompson and keyboardist Joe Atkinson joked that they felt like NUFC players Kieran Trippier and Miguel Almirón, after sharing that they were using the club's home changing room.

Thompson said: "Our dressing room is in the players changing room and you're walking up the tunnel to come out here.

"We've got a load of imposter syndrome going on. I think we pinch ourselves all day every day anyway. It's terrifying."

Atkinson joked, "You're Dean Trippier", before Thompson replied to say "No I'm Almirón, you can be Trippier".

The Great North Air Ambulance was flying over St James' Park on Saturday evening.

The helicopter captured footage of the Sam Fender gig from the skies, showing the thousands of fans.

