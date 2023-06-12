The recent Sam Fender gigs and Rugby League Magic Weekend at St James' Park are thought to have boosted Newcastle's economy by up to £24 million.

NE1 - the body that represents 1,400 businesses in the city - said the two events had a "hugely positive" impact on traders.

Around 100,000 people are estimated to have attended the Sam Fender gigs on Friday 9 June and Saturday 10 June.

Across those two nights, it is believed that £15 million was pumped into the city's economy.

The weekend before (3 and 4 June), the Rugby League Magic Weekend is thought to have brought in 63,000 people, resulting in a boost of approximately £6-9 million.

Stephen Patterson, chief executive of NE1 Ltd, said: "It highlighted what a spectacular asset we have in St James’ Park. A rare city centre Premier League stadium with all that the city has to offer literally a short walk away.

“It is massively important for the city to host events of this scale and calibre and we need more of them.

"Early feedback from leisure operators across the city suggests that takings were significantly up across the weekend.

“These highly successful events underline the importance of securing more major events for the city, to support jobs, grow the economy, and continue to put Newcastle on the map.”

