A man and two teenagers were arrested in sand dunes after police drones were used to search the area from above.

Officers were called just after 4am on Monday 12 June to reports of three males, who were armed with weapons and wearing balaclavas, trying to enter a property in Marske, near Redcar.

It was reported they were in possession of what is believed to be a high value blue mountain bike, which may have been stolen.

After reports of them trying to get into the property in Grenville Close, there were also reports of three males trying car door handles in the St Germain’s area, and a further call reporting three males pushing a Honda motorbike along Marske High Street.

Police drone operators co-ordinated area searches including sending a police vehicle onto the beach.

Response officers located two teenagers, aged 15 and 17, and a 31-year-old man in sand dunes between Marske and Saltburn and arrested them on suspicion of attempted burglary, vehicle interference and theft of motor vehicle.

They were in custody on Monday afternoon being questioned and inquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact 101 quoting ref 113182. Anyone who suspects the mountain bike belongs to them is also asked to contact officers.

