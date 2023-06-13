Boy, 13, taken to hospital after suspected hit-and-run

A teenage boy was taken to hospital after he was injured in a hit-and-run while crossing the road in Middlesbrough.

The 13-year-old was left with multiple cuts and bruises and a fractured elbow after he was hit by an unknown vehicle on Flatts Lane in Normanby at about 2pm on Sunday 11 June.

Cleveland Police said the driver did not stop at the scene near the junction with Hollywalk Avenue.

It is believed the driver was travelling south on Flatts Lane.

A police spokesperson said: "We would appeal for anyone who was in the area and has information which can identify the vehicle and driver involved to get in touch - as well as anyone who saw the vehicle before and after the collision."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting ref 112726. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...