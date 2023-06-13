A pensioner had to "fight for his life" when a gang of three masked robbers invaded his home after rumours he had come into £75,000, a court heard.

The 70-year-old was at home watching TV when three men, one armed with a knife, turned up.

He closed the door on them but they later returned and barged in, leaving him injured and terrified before they fled with just £10 in loose change.

Nathan Corner was jailed for seven-and-a-half years last July for robbery and having a bladed article and now Daniel Langley has joined him behind bars for his secondary role in the robbery. The third intruder has not yet been caught.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the victim was at home in South Shields in July 2021 when a man wearing a ski mask with holes for the eyes and mouth knocked at the door and moved forward as if to enter.

The pensioner managed to shut the door and when he watched his CCTV footage he saw there were two other men standing just out of sight wearing masks. He also noticed the man who was in the doorway - Corner - was in possession of a knife and at one point he looked at the camera and revealed his face.

Later on that night, at around 9:30pm, the pensioner again answered a knock on his door and saying he saw Corner unsteady on his feet as if he was under the influence of drugs.

Neil Pallister, prosecuting, said: "He said 'have you got a tab' then lunged towards him, holding a knife. The victim heard another voice saying 'go on, stick him'.

"Corner barged his way in, followed by two other men and this defendant was the second man in. Once inside, the victim grabbed Corner's arm and prevented himself being stabbed.

"He sustained an injury on his hand as Corner tripped and fell to the floor holding the knife. The victim tried to grab the knife at the same time Corner was getting up and pulled the knife, cutting his finger and thumb.

"There was a scuffle where Corner swiped towards his legs. Another man was shouting continuously 'go on, stick him man, stick him'."

The pensioner punched Corner in the face to defend himself and then heard a whisky jar containing around £10 in loose change being moved. He was then punched by Corner before all three intruders ran off with the jar.

The victim suffered a cut hand, bruising to his bottom lip, a cut inside his mouth. His cuts became infected and he needed antibiotics, the court heard.

Mr Pallister said: "He said he was targeted because a rumour had gone round in the local area that he had come into £75,000 cash."

In a victim impact statement, he said: "This event has left me feeling insecure in my own home and shocked someone could do this. I feel annoyed and angry I couldn't protect my home.

"I honestly felt I was fighting for my life. The attack was terrifying and I genuinely felt like I was fighting the knifeman, defending my life at that time.

"Since this incident I've felt unsafe in my home and fear further attack. I'm a man of a certain age and thankfully can look after myself but this has made me feel vulnerable.

"The money was of little value but the effect has been so damaging. I feel like I want to move away from the area. I can't settle at home like I used to."

Langley, 27, of Greenwood Road, Sunderland, who has 44 previous convictions, pleaded guilty to robbery and was jailed for three years and nine months by Judge Tim Gittins.

Gavin Doig, defending, said: "It was an unpleasant offence and he understands a prison sentence is inevitable. He played a secondary role in the offence.

"Fortunately it was brief - they were in and out in 25 seconds. He has an IQ of 72 and has difficulty foreseeing the consequences of his actions and is easily led."

