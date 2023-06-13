A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead in a camping pod on a campsite in North Yorkshire.

Police were contacted at 3pm on Monday 12 June by staff at Bainbridge Ings campsite near Hawes, who had found the body.

Her death is being treated as unexplained but is believed to be an isolated incident with no immediate danger to the wider public.

A man in his 40s from Lincolnshire has been arrested in connection with the incident. He has been taken into police custody where he currently remains.

The woman has been identified and her next of kin have been located and informed.

In a statement, North Yorkshire Police said: "Thank you to local residents and visitors to the campsite for their patience while we deal with the incident."

Anyone who has any information which may be helpful to the investigation and has not spoken to a police officer already is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and speak to the Force Control Room quoting 12230107241.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

