Police have located a man who went missing following a Sam Fender concert.

Officers from Durham Police had launched an appeal to find a 55-year-old man, who had gone missing at about 11pm on Saturday 10 June after attending the Sam Fender concert at St James’ Park.

The Darlington man has now been located, a spokesperson for the force said.

