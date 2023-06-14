An 11-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after a collision between an e-scooter and a car in North Shields.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident which occurred on Waterville Road at the junction with Avon Avenue at 4:40pm on Monday 12 June.

The boy, who is believed to be the rider of the scooter, remains in hospital after the collision with a black Ford Fiesta.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward and assist with their inquiries.

Marc Crammond, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, said: “This is clearly a serious incident that has left a child in hospital, and we’re keen to find out the full facts surrounding the collision.

“We are carrying out a wide range of inquiries as we look to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the collision and would ask that everyone continues to respect the investigation.

“We’re also asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or who was in that area and saw either vehicle travelling beforehand, to get in touch. Please check any dashcam footage and let us know if you see anything that may be of interest to us."

Anyone who can help is asked to contact police via their website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20230612-0951.

