A Christmas family gathering ended in a "scene of absolute horror" when the host allegedly murdered his sister's partner, a court has heard.

Businessman Adam Jenkins is accused of killing Simon Birch at his home late on Christmas Day 2021.

Newcastle Crown Court heard there had been a history of domestic violence incidents between Mr Birch and Jenkins' sister.

When trouble flared late on December 25 2021, Jenkins was put in the kitchen by his partner while Mr Birch ended up being escorted from their house in Newbottle, between Houghton-le-Spring and Sunderland.

Jenkins is said to have spotted Mr Birch outside, armed himself with three knives before using one of them to slash his throat.

He denies murder and the alternative charge of manslaughter and is standing trial.

Francis Fitzgibbon, prosecuting, told jurors at Newcastle Crown Court: "The killing was a culmination of a disturbance between Mr Birch and others which the prosecution say the defendant did not start but brought to a violent conclusion when he attacked Mr Birch.

"The prosecution say Adam Jenkins murdered Mr Birch. We say he was not acting in lawful self-defence. It was no accident either.

“We say the defendant cut his throat deliberately, unlawfully and with the intention of either killing him or, at the very least, of causing him really serious physical harm. That, we say, makes it murder."

Forensic officers working outside the home where Simon Birch died. Credit: NCJ Media

The court heard Jenkins had worked hard as a bricklayer before setting up his own agency providing bricklayers to others in the construction business, allowing him to buy a large house called Willowbrae, where the Christmas gathering took place.

Jenkins was aware of trouble between his sister and Birch and had acted as an intermediary or peacemaker between them in the past, jurors were told.

On Christmas Day, the prosecutor said “everyone had mostly been happy and relaxed until later in the evening when things began to get out of hand”.

An argument developed between Mr Birch and another man, with Mr Birch “acting the big man” and the other man responding in kind.

Mr Fitzgibbon said here then came a point when Mr Birch slapped his partner to the head and she ran downstairs, followed by Mr Birch, followed by Jenkins, who had been asleep but was woken by the disturbance.

Following an altercation - accounts of which differ - the prosecutor said CCTV shows Mr Birch being ushered out of the house.

Describing it as a scene of "absolute horror", Mr Fitzgibbon said CCTV shows Jenkins approaching Mr Birch, raising a knife and slashing it once across his throat.

He added: “We say it was planned, premeditated, intentional and unlawful. We say it was unjustified, he did not need to defend himself. We say he went out there with the intention of causing him really serious harm and that’s exactly what he did.”

Jenkins, 36, denies murder and manslaughter.

The trial continues.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...