Emergency services are on the scene of a large wildfire in Newcastle.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said it had sent crews to the scene in Prestwick, near Newcastle Airport, where a fire broke out at about 1:20pm Wednesday 14 June.

About 40 firefighters are on the scene, a spokesperson for the service said.

They said: "At 1:20pm today we received a report of a large wildfire in the Prestwick area of Newcastle.

"This is a large fire covering an area of woodland and we have nearly 40 firefighters in attendance, including seven appliances and our aerial ladder platform (ALP).

"This is a rural area, and no properties in the immediate vicinity of the fire, but there is significant smoke so we would encourage people who live nearby to keep windows and doors closed. We would also ask the public to avoid the area if possible."

Emergency services are on the scene of a large wildfire near Newcastle airport. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Earlier this week, Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) issued a warning about the risk of wildfire in the county.

Chief Fire Officer Paul Hedley said: "The current spell of dry weather means we are very much at a heightened risk of wildfires.

“And while we want people to come and enjoy our beautiful county, we’re asking all residents and visitors to treat the countryside with respect.

“Our advice is simple - please do not light any fires whilst out and take a picnic rather than use campfires and BBQ's, which can be devastated by an easily preventable fire.

"We want you to enjoy the beauty of Northumberland, but we want you to do it safely."

