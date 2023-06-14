Newcastle United have confirmed their squad for next season with Matty Longstaff and Ciaran Clark headlining the list of departures.

Youngsters Harry Barclay, Niall Brookwell, Dan Langley, Joe Oliver, Josh Stewart and Isaac Westendorf will also be leaving St James' Park while Chris Wood will join Nottingham Forest permanently on 1 July.

The club have decided to retain Matt Ritchie and Mark Gillespie's services for another season, while Dan Burn has also had his deal extended until 2025.

Contract offers have also been made to Paul Dummett and Loris Karius.

Longstaff will forever be written into Magpies folklore after scoring the winner against Manchester United on his Premier League debut.

His career included disappointing loan spells but Longstaff will continue to receive support from the club as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

Clark played an important role in Newcastle's promotion from the Championship in 2017, winning the club's player of the season in his first campaign.

He spent last season on loan with Sheffield United after making 127 appearances for the club.

Matty Longstaff will be among the players leaving Newcastle this summer. Credit: PA

Newcastle have also confirmed their pre-season plans, kicking off their preparations in a north-east clash away at Gateshead.

Eddie Howe's men will then travel to Glasgow to face Rangers before a trip to the USA to compete in the inaugural Premier League Summer Series against Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea and Fulham.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...