Sunderland sign Jobe Bellingham hours after brother Jude joins Real Madrid

Sunderland have agreed a deal for Birmingham midfielder Jobe Bellingham, making him their second signing of the summer.

Bellingham follows Australian defender Nectarios Triantis through the doors of the Stadium of Light and will officially join after international duty with England’s Under-18s.

The 17-year-old joins older brother Jude in starting a new challenge, after the England international's long-mooted move to Real Madrid was confirmed just hours earlier.

Jobe has made 22 Championship appearances since making his senior debut as a 16-year-old in January last year and joins the Black Cats as they look to go one better than the play-offs this season.

Speaking after his move to Wearside was announced, Bellingham said: “I’m delighted to sign for Sunderland and I can’t wait to get started.

"The opportunity for young players to move here and progress is clear, so I believe this is the perfect Club for me to continue my development.

"I’m grateful to everyone at Birmingham City for their support over the past 11 years and I wish them the best for the future, as I begin the next chapter of my career at the Stadium of Light.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...