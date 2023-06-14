The search is on to find three unknown National Lottery winners who have less than a month to claim their prizes.

The Set For Life tickets, all bought in County Durham, would bag each winner £10,000 every month for a year.

The deadline for claiming the tickets is 8 July - meaning the winners could lose out on their prize if they don't make themselves known.

The winning Set For Life ticket or tickets was/were bought in County Durham for the draw on 9 January 2023 and matched the five main numbers in the draw - 7, 16, 24, 29, 31.

If no-one comes forward before the prize claim deadline, then the money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

'Miners' at Beamish Museum joined the National Lottery's appeal to find the owners of the tickets. Credit: National Lottery

One of those projects funded by the National Lottery is Beamish museum in County Durham, where "Edwardian miners" have joined the search, urging the winner or winners to come forward.

Julie Wilson, Head of Communications at Beamish, added: “We are delighted to join the search. These are incredible National Lottery prizes and, with only a few weeks to go until the deadline to claim, we are keen to do everything we can to try to find the missing winner or winners.”

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Time really is running out for the winner or winners of these three incredible prizes, they’ve now got just a matter of weeks to come forward.

“We’re hoping that all Set For Life players in County Durham and beyond will now act on the call from the miners of Beamish to 'dig out' and check their tickets.

“We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old Set For Life tickets again – the easiest way to do this is via the National Lottery app – or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding. If you have the winning ticket or tickets call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 to claim.”

Players of the lottery generate £30 million each week for National Lottery-funded projects. In total, more than £47BN has been raised for National Lottery Good Causes, with more than 670,000 individual grants awarded.

