A woman has been arrested following a suspected stabbing at a laundrette.

Emergency services were called to the premises in Marshall Terrace, in the Gilesgate area of Durham, just before 5pm on Tuesday 13 June.

Durham Police said a woman had suffered serious injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.

She is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

Specialist firearms officers attended the scene, and a 43-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the incident. She remains in police custody.

A Durham Police spokesperson said the force is not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and described it as an "isolated incident".

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information that could assist officers with their investigation, is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 366 of 13 June.

