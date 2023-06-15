Play Brightcove video

CCTV from before the alleged murder of Simon Birch

CCTV footage showing the lead-up to the moment a man was allegedly murdered by his sister's partner has been released to the public.

Adam Jenkins, 36, is accused of murdering Simon Birch at his home in Newbottle on Christmas Day in 2021.

He is alleged to have slashed Mr Birch's throat after a disturbance late in the evening.

Jenkins denies murder and manslaughter and is standing trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

Jurors have seen CCTV of the alleged attack captured by cameras outside Jenkins home.

The Crown Prosecution Service has released an edited clip, which cuts off just before the alleged attack, to the public.

Mr Birch is seen walking outside before Jenkins jumps over a wall and approaches. Mr Birch has his arms outstretched before the attack is alleged to have taken place.

The court has heard that there was a history of domestic violence between Mr Birch and Jenkins sister Emma.

Trouble flared during late on the evening of 25 December 2021 and Jenkins was moved into the kitchen while Mr Birch was escorted from the house in Newbottle, between Sunderland and Houghton-le-Spring.

Jenkins is accused of using a knife to slash his throat.

Jenkins denies murder and manslaughter.

The trial continues.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...