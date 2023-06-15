A Washington man faces jail after he pleaded guilty to causing the death of a 13-year-old boy by careless driving.

Kayn Galer was driving a Vauxhall Corsa when he crashed into Gregg Lewis McGuire, who was riding a bike on Silverstone Road in Washington on 14 August last year. He was taken to hospital but died two days later.

Galer, 20, had previously plead guilty to dangerous driving but has now also admitted to causing death by careless driving, driving with no insurance and failing to stop after a collision.

Few details were read out at the short hearing at Newcastle Crown Court but Galer of Pinewood Avenue, Harraton, Washington was told he would likely be sentenced to an immediate prison sentence when he returns to court on 28 July.

In the meantime, he has been released on conditional bail.

Judge Tim Gittins told him: "The prosecution have accepted the pleas you have entered.

"In due course, you will be sentenced and you will receive appropriate credit for the timing of those pleas. Sentencing will be adjourned pending the preparation of a pre-sentence report and, indeed, a victim personal statement prior to that sentencing."The judge added: "You must appreciate, by me granting a pre-sentence report and granting you bail, I'm giving no indication of what the sentence will be. It's very likely to be an immediate sentence of imprisonment."

Judge Gittins passed on his condolences on to Gregg's family and said they would get the opportunity to express their feelings of loss at the sentencing hearing.

