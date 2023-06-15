Play Brightcove video

Watch as Durham shopkeeper traps robber Malcolm Trimble

A quick-thinking Durham shopkeeper foiled a knifepoint robbery by trapping the intruder inside the premises.

Malcolm Trimble had threatened the shopkeeper with a knife as he tried to steal a four pack of lager but was arrested instead.

Trimble, 30, pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and possession of a knife and was jailed for three years and four months at a hearing at Durham Crown Court on Wednesday.

Trimble, covering his face with a mask and hat, entered the premises in Durham last month hoping to complete a robbery.

However, the shopkeeper took control of the situation, fleeing the premises and holding the door closed the door as he started to lower the metal roller shutters.

Trimble realised that he was about to be trapped inside the shop and tried to force the door open himself. He succeeded, attempting to slide under the closing shutters getting trapped underneath with his head in the shop and legs in the street.

Realising his fate, he consoled himself by drinking from one of the cans as he waited for the Police to arrive.

Detective Sergeant Paul Mawson, of Durham Constabulary, said: “It wasn’t the most difficult arrest we have ever made. To be honest, it was an open and shut case.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...