Friends of murdered Tomasz Oleszak 'try to make him proud' every day

Report by Amy Sutton

Friends of murdered schoolboy Tomasz Oleszak have recalled the day their lives changed forever when he was stabbed and killed.

Killer Leighton Amies has been sentenced to a minimum of 12 years for the murder of their friend, who they call Tom.

Amies knifed Tom, 14, deep in the chest following a minor dispute at a nature park in Gateshead last October.

Five of his friends from Cleveland Hall football club spoke to ITV Tyne Tees, recalling where they were and how they found out about the incident.

The boys, aged between 14 and 15, knew very quickly who the perpetrator was. Some within minutes, some hours. A photo of Amies was circulated among Whatsapp group chats and social media messages.

Taylor Hogarth, Ellis Wales, Ariel Balimba, Endi Gjeka and Isaac Liddell spoke to ITV Tyne Tees about their memories of friends Tomasz. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

School friend Taylor Hogarth said: "I was just on the Xbox, and one of my mates texted me saying that Tom had been stabbed. I couldn't go on. I just left the [Xbox] party. I was just too shocked really.

"I knew he was a strong lad and I really thought he would pull through. So when I found out he didn't make it, I just couldn't believe it."

Ariel Balimba said it was without a doubt, the "worst day" of his life.

He added: "Until this day I can't believe he's passed away. I knew a couple of minutes after it happened, because my friend [who was] there, sent a picture of who done it. I straight away went on social media and searched his name but I didn't know who he was."

"There was a lot of speculation going around. Obviously, because when something this bad happens, people just want to know who and how. But a photo was sent in the group chat, so like the other lads, I went straight on social media and found him," Isaac Liddell said.

It was not until the day after, that he found out Tom had not survived. He said: "I had just got into school. I sat down at my table and someone came over and just said 'He didn't make it'. I just remember seeing everyone's faces just drop.

"We couldn't believe it, everyone was crying. It was just a horrible time. I think the whole school went silent."

For Ellis Wales, time has not felt real since the incident: He said: "It was seven months ago and it still hasn't sunk in for me, like. How someone could stab someone and kill him? Brutal really."

If you could say anything to Leighton Amies, what would that be?

The dangers of wandering the streets in North East are a worry to these teenagers, following several fatal knife attacks have taken the lives of children across the region.

On 9 November last year, Gordon Gault left his home in Benwell at about 5pm and went out on his bike. A short time later he was stabbed with a knife, cutting a major artery in his arm.

His family sat at his bedside for six days while doctors tried to save him but he died on 15 November.

Two months later, Holly Newton and a 16-year-old boy were found injured after a stabbing in the Priestpopple area of Hexham, Northumberland, shortly after they finished school on 27 January. They were taken to hospital, where Holly died.

"It's definitely a worry in society right now," said Taylor. "We know that since what happened to Tom. Anywhere you go, you've got to be aware of your surroundings.

"Ever since everything that happened with Tom, I've been so worried whenever I'm by myself or if there's a small group of us. If you're aware of anything like that going on nearby, you just have to get out the situation as soon as possible."

Why do some young people carry knives?

According to Ellis, brandishing a knife may encourage others to feel safer too. "I can tell you two reasons why people might want to carry a knife," he said. "One, they might want to protect themselves and make sure nothing happens to them. But then the other reason is, if they have one on them and they tell people, people stay by their side so nothing happens to them."

Friend Endi Gjeka added: "Most people do it for protection against threats. But once you have the knife, you're the threat."

Shirts bearing Tomasz' name were worn at a memorial match, played in his honour. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

'I still try and make him proud'

The thousand-yard stares on these boys as they spoke, showed the emotion was still as raw as when it happened.

The group laughed as they remembered how funny Tom was in maths class. How good he was at basketball. His free-kick from 30 yards out that won their football match. How friendly he was to anyone and everyone he met.

They vow to remember their friend Tom and to honour his friendship and lasting impact, for the rest of this days.

"I think the pain for everyone still lingers a bit. Even when I'm doing anything, at school or at football, honestly anything - I still try and make him proud."

Tomasz will never wear his football shirt again. But these boys, these young men, will wear what happened to him, forever.

