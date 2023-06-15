A teenager who used to carry a knife in his sock has told ITV Tyne Tees how he would take the weapon from the kitchen drawer for "protection".

The boy, who lives in the North East and who is not being identified due to his age, said he would no longer carry a knife following the death of 14-year-old Tomasz Oleszak.

Play Brightcove video

Speaking to ITV Tyne Tees, the teenager said: "I did it, I carried. It was easy really. I took it from the kitchen, the knife drawer. I was just going to put it back before my mam noticed.

"I know some kids took it in their waistband so you know you can get to it if you need to, but down the sock is good too.

"I took it for protection because I was going to play football in an area that was not really known to be safe so I just said if they are trying to intimidate me I’m going to intimidate them.

"People carry to look strong and look hard in front of other people and to scare other people because they know if they have a knife, obviously the other person won’t be able to just leave it.

"I was just trying to hide it as much as I can, not to make it obvious. I know I wasn’t going to use it. I was just trying to cover it and not show it in anyway. But some kids like people to know they’re carrying just to show off to say that I have a knife, So basically I’m the leader, I’m the hardest person.

"I stopped carrying though when I realised I didn’t really need it. I thought I’m not in any trouble where I need to use it or even have it with me.

A teenage boy has told ITV Tyne Tees how he used to hide a knife in his sock. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

"And also, since Tom died, obviously, you don’t want to be involved in that kind of stuff – like having a knife on you. You don’t want to be involved because that can also ruin your life."

On Thursday 15 June, 15-year-old Leighton Amies was sentenced to a minimum of 12 years after being found guilty of murdering Tomasz.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...