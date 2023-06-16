The by-election battleground after Johnson’s honours list
Already famous as a star of the theatre, Mabel Phillipson became the Conservative MP for Berwick-upon-Tweed at the by-election in 1923.
She was only the third woman to take a seat in the House of Commons, after the law changed in 1918 to allow women to stand for Parliament.
Tom Sheldrick and guests - including the current MP for Berwick, Anne-Marie Trevelyan - reflect on the life of a political trailblazer.
A century on, Mabel Phillipson’s great-nephew George Freeman is also an MP - and proud of her remarkable story:
Watch the full programme:
