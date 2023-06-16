Already famous as a star of the theatre, Mabel Phillipson became the Conservative MP for Berwick-upon-Tweed at the by-election in 1923.

She was only the third woman to take a seat in the House of Commons, after the law changed in 1918 to allow women to stand for Parliament.

Tom Sheldrick and guests - including the current MP for Berwick, Anne-Marie Trevelyan - reflect on the life of a political trailblazer.

A century on, Mabel Phillipson’s great-nephew George Freeman is also an MP - and proud of her remarkable story:

