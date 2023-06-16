Play Brightcove video

Video by Michael Allan

Extremely rare cloud formations were captured in the North East last night - and they could be on show again tonight.

The noctilucent clouds are very high clouds seen in the night sky, usually on clear, summer nights.

The Met Office, which describes them as "extremely rare", says they become visible at about the same time as the brightest stars and are usually bluish or silvery.

The clouds were spotted at St Mary's Lighthouse by Dave Siggens. Credit: Dave Siggens/Tyneside photos

The name comes from the latin for "night shining".

The clouds are collections of ice crystals, and appear in late clear summer evenings after sunset, but before it gets completely dark.

They often stay visible after dark because they are still reflecting sunlight due to their height.

They may be visible in the night sky again tonight, on the evening of Friday 16 June.

The noctilucent clouds over Hartlepool marina. Credit: Ash Foster

