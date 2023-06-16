Special Programme: Knife crime in the North East

Play Brightcove video

Watch our special programme about knife crime in the North East

On the day 15-year-old Leighton Amies was jailed for the murder of teenager Tomasz Oleszak we took a look at the issue of knife crime in our communities.

Tomasz died last October after being stabbed in a park near the Springwell Estate in Gateshead.

He is one of a number of teens who have lost their lives to knives in recent months.

