A boy has been arrested after a man was allegedly stabbed on the beach.

The 42-year-old man suffered what police described as a "minor stab wound" to his stomach.

He did not require hospital treatment.

The incident was reported at about 8:20pm on Wednesday 14 June on Redcar beach, close to the vertical pier.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said it was reported there had been an altercation involving two groups, one group of two teenagers and one group of three adults.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and has been bailed while inquiries continue.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 115341.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

