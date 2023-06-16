The Hoppings is back - here's what you need to know

The Hoppings - billed as Europe's biggest touring fair - is returning to Tyneside this summer.

The fairground returns to Newcastle’s Town Moor for the 141st time on Friday 16 June.

Visitors can expect 350 attractions and sideshows, plus the addition of the new Rocket Ride, while they enjoy the eight day event. Last year, The Hoppings brought in 500,000 visitors.

Here is what you need to know.

The line-up

A new addition to the fair for 2023 is the Rocket Ride, which sees thrill seekers lifted 60 metres in the air before being spun round in a corkscrew like motion before landing back on earth.

It will feature alongside traditional favourites such as the waltzers, the dodgems and the helter skelter.

Visitors will also be able to experience a white-knuckle ride on the Meteorite as well as a high octane spin on the Matterhorn or Extreme.

The Magic Mouse will return, alongside a rollercoaster ride, and "fan-favourites" Rockrage, Twist and Superbowl are also expected to draw in the crowds.

Other rides are Ice Jet, Outer Limits and Booster Max - described by organisers as "not for the faint-hearted".

Not a dare devil?

Flying planes and dumbos will provide a gentler ride, with the Ghost Train, Freak out and Atmosfear bringing thrills for older visitors, along with Miami Trip, Top Star, Oxegen and Top Spin.

Sideshows with the rifle range, coconut shies and hook-a-duck are firm favourites with all ages.

And finally, the Giant Wheel will send visitors into the night sky for views across the city.

The fair descends on Newcastle's Town Moor annually, only taking a three-year break during the pandemic. Credit: PA

If you fancy something different, reverse bungee rides will take visitors to new heights; the Crazy Frog, Runaway Train, Super Trouper and Race-o-Rama rides are on hand for high adrenaline fun.

The Simulator is always a popular attraction as are the Fun House, Exciter, Tagada, Sea Storm Air, Wipe Out and the Piny Express.

Food and drinks

Feast Street - the fair’s food and drink village - will also be extended this year, with more food stalls and the addition of a stage with live entertainment every day.

Security

Newcastle City Council, Northumbria Police and NE1 will be putting extra officers on patrol to provide reassurance to the public, prevent and deter anti-social behaviour and ensure everyone can enjoy the funfair safely.

The multi-agency team will be deployed every night from 5pm to 11pm at The Hoppings, as well as in other areas of the city such as Haymarket, Exhibition Park and Brandling Park.

The additional patrols are being funded by the council’s Better Lives, Safer Communities programme, where an extra £1.5m is being invested to tackle anti-social behaviour in the city.

Funding has also been provided by the Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner’s Violence Reduction Unit.

Northumbria Police say visitors can report anti-social behaviour by calling 101 or visit the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on their website.

In an emergency, or if a crime is happening, always ring 999.

The travelling fair returns for the 141st time on 16 June. Credit: PA

Organiser Ryan Crow said this year’s Hoppings would “once again have something for everyone.

“It really is the perfect family entertainment,” he said. “There are rides and attractions for all ages, the chance to have fun, to maybe win a souvenir of the day and to enjoy food, drink and some of the best attractions to be found anywhere in Europe.”

The Hoppings opens on Friday 16 June - Sunday 25 June and full details of the entertainment programme at Feast Street are available here.

