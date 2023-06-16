Investigations are underway after two Tyneside schools were forced to close because of structural problems.

St John Vianney Catholic Primary School in West Denton and St Columba’s in Wallsend have both shut their doors after the discovery of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) in their ceiling panels.

Council bosses have promised action to keep children safe, as there is "not an immediate health risk" to pupils.

What is RAAC?

The substance is a weaker form of concrete used from the 1950s to the 1980s and its presence across the country has led to fears that many schools, hospitals, and other public buildings are in danger of collapse.

Both of the schools, which are part of the Bishop Berwick Catholic Education Trust, have been shut for the remainder of this week at least while investigations take place.

At a Newcastle City Council meeting, councillors called for assurances that families would be given the proper support while children are forced to stay home and that proper checks are made on school buildings across the city.

Independent councillor Marc Donnelly asked the council to undertake a review of all schools “to ensure that the fabric and structure of these buildings are safe”.

Labour’s Karen Kilgour, the council’s deputy leader, responded: “I understand that schools are undergoing those inspections, certainly the other schools in that academy trust are. Clearly our children’s safety is absolutely paramount and I can assure council that our children’s school safety is a primary concern and we will ensure our buildings are safe for use.”

Councillor Donnelly also asked the council to pause the redevelopment of the former Parkway School site in Chapel House, in case the land could be use for St John Vianney to relocate to if required.

She had earlier said that the city council was working with the Trust to work on plans for temporary spaces that could be used to restore face-to-face teaching if all or part of St John Vianney must remain shut.

Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete was found in the ceiling panels of both schools. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Food vouchers are being issued to families whose children are entitled to free school meals.

St John Vianney parents were told in a letter published on Tuesday 13 June, that the West Denton school would continue to be closed until next Tuesday “at least” while further investigations are carried out.

