Eight people have been sentenced to a combined total of more than 63 years in prison for their involvement in the supply of crack cocaine to the streets of Middlesbrough.

The organised crime group ran a coordinated and high-value drug line which allowed drug users to use a dedicated telephone number to purchase crack cocaine.

The group appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Friday June 16.

Ayman Ahmad, 30, of Victoria Road, Middlesbrough was sentenced to eight years and nine months for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Apo Fazil, 28, was sentenced to nine years for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Shaho Ibrahim, 27, was sentenced to eight years for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Kevin Baker, 26, of Hartington Road, Stockton was sentenced to six years for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and possession of a bladed article.

Barzan Kadir, 38, of Grange Road, Middlesbrough was sentenced to six years and four months for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Callum Alsop, 26, was sentenced to eight years and four months for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Garmyan Xalaf, 29, was sentenced to nine years for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Sherad Ahmad, 26, of Penistone Road, Middlesbrough was sentenced to eight years for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Two others were given suspended sentences. Emma McKittrick, 42, was given a two-year sentence, suspended for two years, and a six-month drug rehabilitation order for supplying Class A drugs.

Ben Cruse, 24, of Faceby Grove, Kirklevington was also given a two-year sentence, suspended for two years, and was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work for supplying Class A drugs.

Cleveland Police’s investigation into these offences focused on tackling organised criminality and identifying vulnerability through an operation funded by Project ADDER – a programme designed to address drug addiction and tackle supply.

It has seen the successful prosecution of 35 defendants and a number of children at risk of exploitation have been safeguarded through good relationships with partners.

Detective Inspector Barnes said: “Crack cocaine is a highly addictive drug and often results in costly drug debts meaning drug users can often commit crime to fund their habit.

“Drug dealing also has a significant impact on communities and can result in serious violence to enforce such drug debts.

“We welcome the sentences given today as it sends out a strong message that we remain committed to tackling the supply of illegal substances and those who seek to benefit from it.